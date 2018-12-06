Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Price Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $90.31 and last traded at $93.00. Approximately 3,423,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 1,213,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.90.

Specifically, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $137,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,477.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $53,019.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,207.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,968 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.09, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.04 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

