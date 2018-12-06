Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 8540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/venn-life-sciences-venn-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-2-01.html.

Venn Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:VENN)

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc, a clinical research organization, provides consulting and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. The company offers drug development planning and strategy services, including clinical feasibility assessment, project management, and in-licensing and technical due diligence; and early drug development services, such as drug candidate selection, CMC, non-clinical/pre-clinical development, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacometrics and PK-PD modelling.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Venn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.