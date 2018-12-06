VeriME (VME) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last week, VeriME has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. VeriME has a total market cap of $277,891.00 and $327.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME’s launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,593,206 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

