Verint Systems (VRNT) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.298-1.351 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.15-3.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.92.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 170,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $92,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,650,171.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $117,466.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,269. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

