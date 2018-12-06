VeriumReserve (VRM) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $591,761.00 and $1,745.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00008096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00763781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00018425 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008810 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000983 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,914,001 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.