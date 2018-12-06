Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verra Mobility an industry rank of 201 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In other news, Director John H. Rexford acquired 10,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 189,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,050. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The company develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions.

