Versapay (VPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Versapay Corp. (CVE:VPY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 7300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VPY. Eight Capital set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Versapay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Versapay from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Versapay from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other Versapay news, insider Craig James O’neill purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

About Versapay (CVE:VPY)

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

