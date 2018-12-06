Very Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Facebook (FB) Stock Price

Press coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has trended very positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news sentiment score of 3.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FB opened at $137.93 on Thursday. Facebook has a one year low of $126.85 and a one year high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $122,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,144 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $7,431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,103 shares of company stock valued at $79,159,534. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

