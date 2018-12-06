Vetri (VLD) Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Vetri has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $2,322.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. One Vetri token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.02736579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00141888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00180901 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.40 or 0.09461600 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Vetri Token Profile

Vetri’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,021,981 tokens. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global.

Buying and Selling Vetri

Vetri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

