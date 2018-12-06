Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.73 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Deutsche Bank raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.99.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 191,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 4,927 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $61,833.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 5,185 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $58,175.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,253 shares of company stock worth $1,472,556. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 91,505 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 295,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

