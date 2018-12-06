Victrex (VCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,304.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,304 ($30.11) and last traded at GBX 2,360 ($30.84), with a volume of 559829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,514 ($32.85).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCT shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target (up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.12)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Victrex to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,527.73 ($33.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 128.82 ($1.68) per share. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,318 ($30.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,411.80 ($30,591.66). Insiders have bought 1,019 shares of company stock worth $2,367,396 in the last 90 days.

About Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

