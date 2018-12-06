Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 137,478 Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 493.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,478 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 236,363.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 1,763.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

NEPT stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

