Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Cimpress NV (CMPR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cimpress by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cimpress by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPR. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barrington Research set a $165.00 price target on Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,748.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cornelis David Arends acquired 400 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.41 per share, with a total value of $45,764.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $68,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CMPR opened at $115.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 136.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.01. Cimpress NV has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $171.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/virtu-financial-llc-purchases-new-position-in-cimpress-nv-cmpr.html.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.