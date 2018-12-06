Virtus Investment Partners’ (VRTS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $115.00. Bank of America’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VRTS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $138.02.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.06 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.