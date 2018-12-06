Visa Inc (V) Holdings Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,597,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $727,019,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,495,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,320,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

Visa stock opened at $138.64 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $106.60 and a 52 week high of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $285.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

