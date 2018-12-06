Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology reported strong third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues have reflected year over year growth on the back of robust product portfolio. Moreover, the company’s expanding manufacturing capacities across all product segments continued to drive the top-line growth in the reported quarter. Further, strong momentum in the automotive and industrial markets contributed significantly to the quarterly results. Additionally, benefits from the UltraSource buyout and favorable demand conditions in Americas and Europe were major positives. We believe the continued constraint in supply is positive as strong demand is providing the company the opportunity to raise prices selectively that ultimately benefit margins. However, intense competition is a risk. Also, normalizing backlogs are hurting the company's book-to-bill ratio. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

VSH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $780.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $208,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $174,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

