VMware, Inc. (VMW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 56.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,668 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 90,699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 44.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $858,503,000 after buying an additional 1,693,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 40.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,289,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $777,442,000 after buying an additional 1,512,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 489.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 988,295 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $145,250,000 after buying an additional 820,619 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $116,658,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 19,743.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,414,000 after buying an additional 410,669 shares in the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on VMware from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VMware from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $158.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $168.89.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,161,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.73, for a total value of $1,774,346.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,334,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,914. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

