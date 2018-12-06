vSlice 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $81,485.00 and $7.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, vSlice has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One vSlice token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.02519565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00142024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00182235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.79 or 0.09325487 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

