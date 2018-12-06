W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.11.

GRA opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.23 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a positive return on equity of 98.65% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth $142,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at $427,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

