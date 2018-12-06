Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €157.00 ($182.56) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. HSBC set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €119.71 ($139.19).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €76.06 ($88.44) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €90.59 ($105.34) and a 52-week high of €175.75 ($204.36).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

