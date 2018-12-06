Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Trimmed by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.1% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,030,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,030,640 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $99,611,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,250,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,394,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,642,430 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $95.81 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/walmart-inc-wmt-holdings-trimmed-by-altavista-wealth-management-inc.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.