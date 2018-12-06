Waters Co. (WAT) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $915,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 156.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,358,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,852,000 after buying an additional 2,657,055 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 73.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,299,000 after buying an additional 211,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 40.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 64.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.07.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $1,597,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,959.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $195.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

