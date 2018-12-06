Watsco Inc (WSO) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1,198.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WSO. ValuEngine raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.38.

Shares of WSO opened at $153.00 on Thursday. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $192.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). Watsco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

