Wave Life Sciences (WVE) PT Set at $65.00 by Mizuho

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) received a $65.00 price objective from stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price target on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 286,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 112.13% and a negative net margin of 1,114.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Francis sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $648,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,075 shares of company stock worth $3,018,600. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5,257.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 353,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 324,659 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 727.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 307,700 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 21.7% during the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,385,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,250,000 after acquiring an additional 247,117 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.8% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,590,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 240,600 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

