Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $616,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed by 144.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in ResMed by 8.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $111.77 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.60 and a 52-week high of $116.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $320,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,600.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,278. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/wealthsource-partners-llc-has-616000-stake-in-resmed-inc-rmd.html.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.