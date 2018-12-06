Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $863,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 519,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,078,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,860,000 after buying an additional 41,665 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $629,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $81.65 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

