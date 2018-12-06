Weatherford International plc (WFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.27.

Several brokerages have commented on WFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Angela A. Minas acquired 40,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,641.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFT. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 47,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.75. Weatherford International has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.41.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 45.58% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

