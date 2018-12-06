Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,076 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,723,000 after buying an additional 111,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.64.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $739,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $97.10 and a 12-month high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

