Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Centene Corp (CNC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 1.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 745,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 7.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Tavio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $20,773,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Centene by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $139.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $94.69 and a 1 year high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,800 shares of company stock worth $4,957,590. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. MED initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

