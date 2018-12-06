Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,089,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 123,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $68,055.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,740.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/wedbush-securities-inc-has-1-71-million-position-in-colgate-palmolive-cl.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.