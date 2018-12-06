Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Reduced by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 3.6% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

