Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $15.09 Million Position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,253 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 38.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 92.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 89,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,905,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Stewart Parker bought 2,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $334,550 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 88.78%. The business had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

