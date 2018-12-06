West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 112.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,400,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,693 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $605,000. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 184.7% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 87,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 470,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.09 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

