West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,036,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after purchasing an additional 350,614 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 531,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 333,130 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 875,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,951,000 after purchasing an additional 186,752 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 647,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,006,000 after purchasing an additional 177,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.19. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

