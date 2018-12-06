Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Position Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108,779 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $27,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 24,509 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $1,745,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,995,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $124.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.76.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

