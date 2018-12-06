Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,118,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,233 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,980,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $864,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,083 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,898,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,329,000 after purchasing an additional 710,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $278.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $267.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.48 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,187,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total value of $5,268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $16,232,134. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

