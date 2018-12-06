WestRock Co (WRK) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of WestRock worth $38,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of WestRock by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 314,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of WestRock by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. WestRock Co has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered WestRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 target price on WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other WestRock news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $3,178,387.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

