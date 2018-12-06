Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.03.

Shares of WLL opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.04.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $114,365.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $770,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,855 shares of company stock worth $885,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 64,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

