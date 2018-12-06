Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.43 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,999,000 after purchasing an additional 541,338 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,811,000 after acquiring an additional 478,982 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,415,000 after acquiring an additional 387,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,793,000 after acquiring an additional 654,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,080,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,384,000 after acquiring an additional 702,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.90.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Sneed sold 30,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $4,408,139.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,088,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,748 shares of company stock worth $51,092,647 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/wilkins-investment-counsel-inc-has-9-43-million-position-in-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.