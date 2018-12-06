William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,809 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $36.67 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $33.33 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Shares of CASH opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $829.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.46 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

