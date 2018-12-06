William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 9,819 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $58,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 151,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,354,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 49,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.0% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $185.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

