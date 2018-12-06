William Rascan Buys 133,000 Shares of Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd (LIB) Stock

Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:LIB) Director William Rascan bought 133,000 shares of Liberty Leaf stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$11,970.00.

Shares of Liberty Leaf stock remained flat at $C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,115 shares. Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

