Workiva Inc (WK) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $1,645,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Workiva from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Workiva to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $1,076,674.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,500 shares of company stock worth $3,144,165. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WK opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Workiva Inc has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

