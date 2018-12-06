Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. B. Riley set a $25.00 price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,512.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,635,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,088,000 after acquiring an additional 522,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 67,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

