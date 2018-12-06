Yelp Inc (YELP) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Yelp were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Yelp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Yelp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Yelp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 87,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Yelp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Yelp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,720 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $580,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $374,396.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,355 shares of company stock worth $8,149,431. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Yelp Inc has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 481.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

