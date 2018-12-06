Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Invests $28.47 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 179,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,000. salesforce.com comprises about 10.7% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 328.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $138.07. 82,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,691. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $98.68 and a 12 month high of $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 307.51, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $750,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $308,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,981.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,162 shares of company stock worth $71,235,017 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/yong-rong-hk-asset-management-ltd-invests-28-47-million-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.