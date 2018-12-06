Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.61. Coca-Cola European Partners reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coca-Cola European Partners.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 1,563,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. IT operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.

