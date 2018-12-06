Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) will announce sales of $547.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dun & Bradstreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $561.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $534.90 million. Dun & Bradstreet reported sales of $527.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dun & Bradstreet.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.13). Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,105,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $143.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.