Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. ValuEngine cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.35. 2,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,899. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueport Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves on May 15, 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

