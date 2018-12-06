Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heico Corp (HEI) to Post $0.49 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Heico posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heico.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Heico from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $305,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.21 per share, with a total value of $115,643.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.14. 9,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,455. Heico has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

